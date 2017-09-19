Yale University Drops Terms “Freshman” And “Upperclassman” In Favor Of Gender Neutral “First Year” And “Upper-Level Students”

Yale University has followed in the footsteps of Cornell, Columbia, and Dartmouth by dropping the terms “freshman” and “upperclassmen” in favor of more gender neutral phrases. From now on, those students will now be referred to as “first years,” and “upper-level students.”

Dean Marvin Chun told the school newspaper, the Yale Daily News, ‘”It’s really for public, formal correspondence and formal publications…we’re not trying to tell people what language to use in their everyday casual conversations. We’re not trying to be language police.”

The school has been considering the name change for a year now, when it was first discussed. By spring, the administration was using the new terms. Dean Chun hopes that by the next academic year, all of Yale’s official communications will contain the newly established gender neutral terms.

Via Fox News

