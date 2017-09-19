Woman Fakes Seizure To Stop Robbery

32-year-old Julie Dragland was riding a train in San Francisco when a stranger handed her a threatening note demanding she hand over her wallet and phone. The note read:

“There are 2 guns pointed at you now. If you want to live hand back your wallet + phone NOW + do not turn around and be discreet. Do not turn around until after you have left civic center + you will live.”

Instead of give in to the robber’s demands, Julie came up with a foil the robbery. She faked a seizure, falling to the ground. Julie later told reporters that she learned the move from “Law & Order.”

Immediately, two passengers rushed to Julie’s aid, as the robbery suspect quickly exited the train. Police later identified the robbery suspect on security camera footage. It is unknown whether or not the suspect was armed.

Via WSMV