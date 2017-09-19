Man Bitten In The Face By The Rattlesnake He Was Trying To Barbecue

Victor Pratt had been cooking and consuming rattlesnakes since he was a kid. “I know to cook them and cut the heads off and stuff. They taste like chicken. It’s not bad.”

Unfortunately, at a family birthday party in Arizona, Pratt self admittedly was acting like a “buddy,” and not a “father.” As Pratt was handling the snake, getting ready to fire it up on the grill, he tried to show off by prying its mouth open. The snake then bit him. Twice.

He had been bitten once before, so he knew to take action immediately. His son drove him to a nearby hospital, before he was airlifted to another facility in Phoenix.

He was given over twenty doses of antivenom, wand was kept sedated for five days. He is currently recovering in the hospital.

Via Fox 8

