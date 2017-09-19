Jack’s Nine @ 9, September 19, 1986

Tuesday, September 19
The year was 1986. On this day, you could get a Casio portable television for around $250, ladies were out and about with tapestry handbags, and all the boys in the neighborhood getting ready for Halloween wanted to go as “Thundercats.”
Here are the Top 9 songs from September 19th, 1986!
Bon Jovi-You Give Love A Bad Name
Talking Heads-Wild Wild Life
Janet Jackson-When I Think Of You
Peter Gabriel-In Your Eyes
Eddie Money-Take Me Home Tonight
Miami Sound Machine-Words Get In The Way
Glass Tiger-Don’t Forget Me When I’m Gone
Lionel Richie-Dancing On The Ceiling
Huey Lewis-Stuck With You