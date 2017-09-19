Fort Worth! Be Aware Of A Naked Man On A Bicycle Attacking Joggers!

Witnesses say they saw a man sitting on a bench on the Trinity Trails near the 1800 block of Rodgers Road when he stood up, removed his shorts, and hopped on a bicycle.

A female jogger happened to near his location, and although she changed directions to avoid him, the naked man chased and assaulted her. Fort Worth police officer Daniel Segura told CBS, “He hit her a couple of time in the head and kicked her a couple of times. The female was fighting for her life and was able to escape.”

The jogger was able to escape into a subdivision on Overton Woods where she contacted police, and is expected to make a full recovery.

The police, however, are still on the lookout for the naked bicycler. He’s described as a white male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall with a thin, fit build, short brown hair, but no body hair.

#ALERT Jogger attacked by naked man on bicycle. Please call 817-392-4359 with any information. pic.twitter.com/L9iSGoBhFE — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) September 18, 2017

Anyone with information is asked to call 817-392-4359.

Via CBS

