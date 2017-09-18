You Can Now Pay Someone To Wait In Line For You

Nobody likes waiting in long lines, but sometimes its unavoidable. True, sometimes you can get out of a wait by making an appointment or checking in on your phone, but every once in a while you’re going to find yourself stuck in a massive line.

Well, there’s a new app out there that can guarantee you’ll never have to wait in line again. The new iQueue app out of Singapore will let you hire someone to wait in line for you. There are only 10 professional “queuers” on the team right now, but the company hopes to expand. They offer various queue packages which average out to be about $15 per hour.

Via Mashable