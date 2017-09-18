New Species Of Gigantic Dinosaur-Eating Crocodile From The Cretaceous Period Discovered In Arlington

A research team from the University of Tennessee was digging around Dallas/Fort Worth when they found a species of delta crocodile never previously seen before.

Dubbed the Deltasuchus motherali, the species was named after Austin Motheral, a volunteer on the excavation team who first unearthed the fossils. After examining the fossils, professor Stephanie Drumheller-Horton concluded that the Deltasuchus motherali grew up to twenty feet in length, and it’s diet consisted of generally “anything it wanted.” Drumheller-Horton said, “We can further back that up because we have bite marks that have been associated with this animal. We found this on turtles, some of them quite small, all the way up to dinosaur bones all the way up to things like protohadros.”

The fossils were found at the Arlington Archosaur site, and the Deltasuchus motherali is thought to be the largest creature discovered at the site. It is thought to be from the Cretaceous period, and the remains will soon be on display at the Witte Museum in San Antonio.

Via WBIR

