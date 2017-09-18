Jack’s Nine @ 9, September 18, 1981

Monday, September 18

The was 1981. On this day, we were introduced to a few new wave hits across the pond that didn’t exactly reach us in the U.S. at the time, but are beloved to this day. Plus, the Smurfs were in their first week on the air, and Simon & Garfunkel reunited in Central Park.

Here’s our Nine @ 9 for September 18, 1981.

Rick James-Super Freak

Blue Oyster Cult-Burnin’ For You

The Human League-Love Action (I Believe In Love)

Duran Duran-Girls On Film

The Go-Go’s-Our Lips Are Sealed

Steve Nicks & Tom Petty-Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around

The Psychedelic Furs-Pretty In Pink

Foreigner-Urgent

Diana Ross & Lionel Riche-Endless Love