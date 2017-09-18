Jack’s Nine @ 9, September 18, 1981

Monday, September 18
The was 1981. On this day, we were introduced to a few new wave hits across the pond that didn’t exactly reach us in the U.S. at the time, but are beloved to this day. Plus, the Smurfs were in their first week on the air, and Simon & Garfunkel reunited in Central Park.
Here’s our Nine @ 9 for September 18, 1981.
Rick James-Super Freak
Blue Oyster Cult-Burnin’ For You
The Human League-Love Action (I Believe In Love)
Duran Duran-Girls On Film
The Go-Go’s-Our Lips Are Sealed
Steve Nicks & Tom Petty-Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around
The Psychedelic Furs-Pretty In Pink
Foreigner-Urgent
Diana Ross & Lionel Riche-Endless Love