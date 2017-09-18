Jack’s Nine @ 9, September 18, 1981

Filed Under: 1981, 2017, Jack FM, Jack's Nine @ 9, Monday, Music, Nine @ 9, September 18, Today
(Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Monday, September 18

The was 1981.  On this day, we were introduced to a few new wave hits across the pond that didn’t exactly reach us in the U.S. at the time, but are beloved to this day.  Plus, the Smurfs were in their first week on the air, and Simon & Garfunkel reunited in Central Park.

Here’s our Nine @ 9 for September 18, 1981.

Rick James-Super Freak

Blue Oyster Cult-Burnin’ For You

The Human League-Love Action (I Believe In Love)

Duran Duran-Girls On Film

The Go-Go’s-Our Lips Are Sealed

Steve Nicks & Tom Petty-Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around

The Psychedelic Furs-Pretty In Pink

Foreigner-Urgent

Diana Ross & Lionel Riche-Endless Love

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live