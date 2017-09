Never would we ever think of the word “cute” when thinking about spiders, but here we are. In recent random news, spiders have paws and they look awfully adorable. Of course, images of spider paws surfacing has left the internet feeling conflicted as to whether this is cute or terrifying. See for yourself.

We kind of can’t unsee this. It’s adorable…?

@16Lynsey just remember these cute little spider paws next time you find one in your dressing gown! Not so scary 😉🙊🕷 https://t.co/1cvkJPUrIb — Jana (@janaandmolly) September 16, 2017

My coworker showed me pics of spider paws and they're very cute so maybe…I can do this pic.twitter.com/NJL1UysDhE — bambi (@himawariio) September 16, 2017

Nooooooooo no no no no. Still not cute. There is nothing cute about tiny hairy spider paws!! Nope. No. Barf — Bex The BritChick (@BexSaunders7) September 16, 2017