If Children Cry Around You, They Might Think You’re Ugly

According to a study that was recently published, children actually link trust to how attractive they perceive someone to be.

So if the little ones cry more than not when you’re around, they might be trying to tell you something!

The study was performed by Chinese researchers. They had two groups of participants: children and adults. 200 neutral male faces looking directly at the camera were presented and participants were asked to rate them on attractiveness and trustworthiness. What they discovered was that kids ranked the “hottest” faces as the most trustworthy.

But apparently it’s not just kids that react that way. In the exact same study, adults did the same thing and rated the more conventionally attractive men as higher on the trust scale than those who were less attractive and more average on the looks.

