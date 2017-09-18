Chester Bennington’s Wife Shares Video Recorded 36 Hours Before Death

By Annie Reuter

Chester Bennington was in good spirits days before his death. A video clip shared by his wife, Talinda Bennington, shows him eating jelly beans with his kids while trying to guess the flavors — 36 hours before he took his life.

Related: Chester Bennington’s Son Shares Suicide Prevention Video

“My next tweet is the most personal tweet I have ever done,” tweeted Talinda. “I’m showing this so that you know that depression doesn’t have a face or a mood.”

“This is what depression looked like to us just 36 hrs b4 his death. He loved us SO much & we loved him. #f—depression #MakeChesterProud,” read the second post that accompanied the video.

Bennington was found dead after committing suicide at his home in California in July. Linkin Park were scheduled to go on tour later that month but canceled after they learned what had happened. Over the weekend, vocalist Mike Shinoda promised fans “some announcements” this week. Previously, the band has said they will honor the late frontman with “a special public event.”

“Good morning. I’m on a bit of a social media diet. Watching not talking,” Shinoda wrote yesterday (Sept. 17). “Stay tuned for some announcements this week.”

See the video now at Radio.com.