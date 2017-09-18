Channing Tatum Dresses In A Princess Costume And Performs “Let It Go” (Video)

There isn’t a whole lot Channing Tatum can’t do.

He even almost makes this ball gown and wig work. He’s incredible.

Tatum was appearing on Ellen, when he received a dare from his costar in his upcoming film, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Halle Berry. Of course, Tatum wasn’t going to back down, so after a quick visit backstage, Tatum returned with a whole new wardrobe: a sparkly, purple ballroom gown, a gigantic, bushy wig complete with a crown, and it even looks like he’s wearing lipstick.

Donning the outfit, he gave his heart and soul to a lip synced performance of “Let It Go” from Frozen, complete with outrageous arm gestures and dance interpretations.

It’s incredible! Check it out below!

Via USA Today

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter