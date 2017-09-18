Channing Tatum Dresses In A Princess Costume And Performs “Let It Go” (Video)

By JT
(Photo by Stuart Wilson/Getty Images)

There isn’t a whole lot Channing Tatum can’t do.

He even almost makes this ball gown and wig work.  He’s incredible.

Tatum was appearing on Ellen, when he received a dare from his costar in his upcoming film, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Halle Berry.  Of course, Tatum wasn’t going to back down, so after a quick visit backstage, Tatum returned with a whole new wardrobe: a sparkly, purple ballroom gown, a gigantic, bushy wig complete with a crown, and it even looks like he’s wearing lipstick.

Donning the outfit, he gave his heart and soul to a lip synced performance of “Let It Go” from Frozen, complete with outrageous arm gestures and dance interpretations.

It’s incredible!  Check it out below!

Via USA Today

