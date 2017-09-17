WWE Hall of Famer Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan Dead at 73

Filed Under: 73, Bobby “The Brain” Heenan, WWE

Former manager Bobby “The Brain” Heenan passed away on Sunday at the age of 73.

World Wrestling Entertainment broke the story of the legends death. Heenan is considered one of the best WWE managers in history. Heenan is responsible for forming the “Heenan Family” in the mid-1980’s which included future Hall of Famers such as  King Kong Bundy, “Ravishing” Rick Rude, “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig, and Andre the Giant. In 2002, Heenan was diagnosed with throat cancer and in 2007 Heenan underwent reconstructive jaw surgery. His cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

