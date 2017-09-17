[VIDEO] SNL Writer Loses His Tux, Gets It Back With The Help Of The Internet

I would definitely lose my mind if my tux was missing just hours before the Emmy’s!

According to People, Nick Kocher, who’s a writer for Saturday Night Live was traveling from NYC to LAX to attend the Emmy’s. When he get’s to LAX, well, he picks up the wrong garment bag.

He took it all on Twitter, posting tweets and videos about his mishap.

WHAT DO I DO? pic.twitter.com/cE96JIFHMf — Nick Kocher (@NickKocher) September 16, 2017

So, he asked help from his fans and followers on Twitter so he could get the suit back.

IF YOU FLEW FROM NEW YORK TO LOS ANGELES FOR THE EMMYS PLEASE DEAR GOD READ THIS. pic.twitter.com/QgOSTC09oe — Nick Kocher (@NickKocher) September 16, 2017

A friend of his let him borrowed one of his suits if he couldn’t find it.

UPDATE 1: A friend has offered me his suit. It is MASSIVE on me. But unless I find a better option, I guess this is what I'm wearing? pic.twitter.com/xrPOi0MIs8 — Nick Kocher (@NickKocher) September 16, 2017

But luckily enough, a few hours later, he found his suit!

You guys. YOU GUYS! Sometimes the internet is great. pic.twitter.com/nTIVDAX4fS — Nick Kocher (@NickKocher) September 17, 2017

Little did he know, the guy that got his suit, actually WORKS for Colbert and are both nominated for the same Emmy.

Fun fact: Matt works for Colbert and is nominated against us, so while this looks friendly, he is my dire enemy and I wish him ruin. — Nick Kocher (@NickKocher) September 17, 2017

What an adventure he had before Sunday night!

