[VIDEO] SNL Writer Loses His Tux, Gets It Back With The Help Of The Internet

I would definitely lose my mind if my tux was missing just hours before the Emmy’s!
According to People, Nick Kocher, who’s a writer for Saturday Night Live was traveling from NYC to LAX to attend the Emmy’s. When he get’s to LAX, well, he picks up the wrong garment bag.
He took it all on Twitter, posting tweets and videos about his mishap.
So, he asked help from his fans and followers on Twitter so he could get the suit back.
A friend of his let him borrowed one of his suits if he couldn’t find it.
But luckily enough, a few hours later, he found his suit!
Little did he know, the guy that got his suit, actually WORKS for Colbert and are both nominated for the same Emmy.
What an adventure he had before Sunday night!
-Marco A. Salinas