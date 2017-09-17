[VIDEO] Chester’s Widow Records His Happiness Days Before Suicide

Talinda Bennington, widow to Chester, shot and uploaded this video with Chester and the family just roughly 36 hours before his suicide.

As you can see, Chester seems really happy just being with his family. Though, Talinda wrote this as a caption “This is what depression looked like to us just 36 hrs b4 his death. He loved us SO much & we loved him.”

Quote and video were from TMZ.

Depression is a very serious matter because Chester hid his very, very well. With that being said, Talinda is already creating an organization to those who are fighting depression and also to fight suicide.

-Marco A. Salinas