According to Dallas News, Shelly Ables, court manager for Precint 6 Justice of the Peace Gary Ritchie has accused of creating fake reciepts,  fake records and voiding transactions.

She has been charged of stealing money of about $20,000 to $100,000. Ritchie did fire Ables after an audit was performed, saying that they had money shortages.

Ables denied the accusations but resigned.

-Marco A. Salinas