There’s A High School That Lets Seniors Dress In Costume For Their ID Pictures

You’re going to wish you lived Farmington Hills, Michigan.
They have what’s probably the coolest high school ever. North Farmington High School has a tradition: if you’re a senior, you get to take your ID photo in whatever pop culture costume you want.
Check out the genius student IDs below.
My teacher asked why I didn't have my homework, I told her swiper finessed it #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/EiCT76Nd1p
— Natalie George (@nataliegeorge21) September 14, 2017
Brotherly love!😅#NFID18 pic.twitter.com/da89bCFwBU
— Andrew George (@andrewgeorge09) September 14, 2017
You're saying it wrong. It's wing-GAR-dium levi-o-SA, make the gar nice and long. #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/ZA6VDRkwMc
— Mara (@margordss) September 14, 2017
If I become a model I won't have to work, study or think ever again! #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/B12dSG7WXv
— Elisa Bills (@elisabills) September 14, 2017
"Ah man that's embarrassing. I meant to braid those" -Miley Stuart #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/wvzzaOxTDn
— Gabby Sgambati (@gabby_sgambati) September 14, 2017
Winner RT @kenzyc123: #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/fWmjJietA8
— Damey hears a Pooh (@Damey07) September 15, 2017
This hashtag is gold 😂RT @Noiz___: "When you think of trash, think of Akeem!" #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/ZnTE4irLXE
— A R (@_CoolStoryAlex) September 15, 2017
Screams RT @laurenwatsky: IT'S THE HUMIDITY!!!!! #barbados #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/7Bmnjz87F0
— Damey hears a Pooh (@Damey07) September 15, 2017
The best one! 😂 @rainacxo #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/T5CCw52k2H
— Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) September 15, 2017
🤣🤣🤣🤣 RT @Diya_venk: I'm a Smart, Strong, Sensual Woman. #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/6MnPVL0TwB
— ✈️✈️✈️✈️✈️ (@rich4156) September 15, 2017
GOAT RT @tonyd_2000: How about a snack Scoob??? #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/Yw66ukWr0k
— G™ (@_imGREG) September 15, 2017
This genius RT @Goldberg_Zach23: Mom get out of my room Im experimenting #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/WrfTdsuVQb
— G™ (@_imGREG) September 15, 2017
If young Metro 💥don’t trust you ☠️#NFID18 pic.twitter.com/y8l0zJExjo
— Javon Ingram (@kingjavon26) September 14, 2017
They told me I couldn't do blood and gore so I said "Oh, you got it, dude." #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/rkKiZ2RBnB
— Haley Matul (@HaleyMatul) September 14, 2017
I've met bread smarter than you @miniihan #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/9UicKzcwZx
— Margaret (@margaretamshay) September 14, 2017
All you need is Faith and Trust and a little bit of Pixie Dust✨ #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/iEsp0SUHIf
— Tess (@MoranTessa) September 14, 2017
Timmy is an average kid, that no one understands. #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/3TaYjQ3ymK
— Ben Goguen (@bengoguen55) September 14, 2017
Senior year is gonna be HUGEEE @nfhsclassof2018 #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/NDEBUuMbrA
— Sarah (@Sarah_Lynch_04) September 14, 2017
HEADACHES! YOU GIVE ME HEADACHES! #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/uHCSt76Jse
— Dylan Hallak (@DylanHallak) September 14, 2017
This Friday night, do it allll again! #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/yE3u2ZqB1b
— Patil Tcholakian (@PatilTcholo) September 14, 2017
@RickandMorty how do you like my #NFID18 ? Wubba lubba dub dubs!! pic.twitter.com/757V6SKRZU
— Daniel Isabella (@danjisabella) September 14, 2017
🚨GIRL GOES CRAZY FOR COTTON CANDY🚨#NFID18 pic.twitter.com/46qTasHTXM
— Abby Coleman (@abbycoleman87) September 14, 2017
Howdy Boys! #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/Q9ngTK0Pk8
— leanz (@alenablumberg) September 14, 2017
FISHY! WHY ARE YOU SLEEPING?! #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/F7VPzQ6Vax
— Kels🍍 (@kelc314) September 14, 2017
Santie Claus, why? Why are you taking our Christmas tree? #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/pRciiREDIW
— Aubrey East (@aaubreyeeast) September 14, 2017
"Who wants a bagel?! We sell bagels now!" #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/jbosRvEpsU
— lauren (@DaltonLaurenn) September 14, 2017
"Dunder Mifflin, this is Pam. Hey Jim, it's for you." #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/Y0P0g7oHkh
— Dełaney (@delaney_janna) September 14, 2017
Just in case you were wondering. Yes, I am judging you. #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/UIlcmW4yhZ
— Lauren Bussell (@laurbussell) September 14, 2017
Jinkies! My glasses! I can't see without my glasses! #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/81fT0MbCuV
— ali audet (@AudetAli) September 14, 2017
I am McLovin #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/nBp7qvc2I1
— Sadeem Boji (@SadeemBoji) September 14, 2017
I don't want to be a laundress. I want to be Famous. #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/ZNYh9Q8rZB
— Morgan (@Morgan_S_B_22) September 14, 2017
Quality is our recipe! #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/rKwGpUyNaa
— Jill (@jillyzbrown) September 14, 2017
Ugh, as if! #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/l4SmGPK4SZ
— Shelby Sheridan (@ShelbyySheridan) September 14, 2017
no regrets, not even a single letter #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/cQVrV5I13L
— Lynn Lerner (@lynn_lerner) September 14, 2017
#NFID18 This may be First Sunday but I'm waiting on that last school day. pic.twitter.com/uDMEkuKvZX
— K (@Roland_Renae) September 14, 2017
@nfhsclassof2018 “Did I do that”- Steve urkle #nfid18 pic.twitter.com/3kxOHpJX3m
— Carson Murrell (@Carson_murrell) September 14, 2017
"The beauty of a woman is not in the clothes she wears, the figure that she carries or the way she combs her hair." -Audrey Hepburn #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/WewsxWzkMX
— Katie Cutcher (@katie_cutch) September 14, 2017
"You got a bathroom in this place?" … "thanks" #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/KOc9k9UEkW
— Rachel Israel (@rachel_isr) September 14, 2017
Pillow talk #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/D8kavrpI45
— Ryyaan Midani (@RyyaanM) September 14, 2017
AAAAAAHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!! #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/CZvu2UzdY7
— Matthew Swarthout (@M_Swarthout) September 14, 2017
truly outrageous! #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/i9QT6laqYY
— Adrianah Lee (@AdrianahLee) September 14, 2017
do you gotta be a virgin to see this fucking clown?? #NFID18 @FinnSkata pic.twitter.com/0ft0GQfbh7
— keegan✎ (@keegankenrick) September 14, 2017
Can you tell me how to get to Sesame Street? #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/7k0UPG5FHm
— Lorynn Z (@lorynnz) September 14, 2017
"Go on an all-night mission with *you*? Sorry, but Numbuh 5 is gonna be busy NOT doing that. #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/Y0kvnU9aH8
— Nihita (@itsniaaaa__) September 14, 2017
There's a snake in my boot🐍👢 pic.twitter.com/Ioge8UNAcJ
— Jake (@jake_selinsky) September 14, 2017
⚡️🔮don't chase the quaffle if you see the snitch🔮⚡️ #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/MtU3FEHRvX
— Nick (@nvckmvrphy) September 14, 2017
"I'm just a decent man who exports flowers" #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/2i6e3oskBo
— Joseph Jamil (@Joseph_J4) September 14, 2017
They always said I looked like a troll…#NFID18 pic.twitter.com/JZEmgDg7DW
— sam kish 🌸 (@kishmantha) September 14, 2017
