So why in the world are we talking about the goblin shark?

Feast your eyes below: and you’ll see why this rare species of deep-sea shark (that has specialized jaws that can snap forward to capture its prey) is actually trending on Twitter.

Sweet dreams…

"The Goblin Shark, the ugliest being in the planet. Read about this ancient creature: http://t.co/AERvscmVf8 pic.twitter.com/D4QeE7yC99" — Niume (@niume_official) August 2, 2015

The goblin shark is one of the strangest-looking sharks in the deep sea. https://t.co/ndGm01o8qj pic.twitter.com/sVFy7IQZpG — Science Channel (@ScienceChannel) November 8, 2016

I can't help but think calling these creatures 'goblin sharks' is a bit harsh on goblins tbh pic.twitter.com/ILbQv5BAMf — Teresa Coyne (@sorobotic) January 25, 2017

I've spent too much of my life not adequately fearing goblin sharks. pic.twitter.com/eRvkvtsJfB — Lia (@GirlAndGeese) January 23, 2017

Goblin sharks' use a technique called slingshot feeding to eat where they shoot out their jaws 14/10 Gob-win pic.twitter.com/zkbGb6Zd1E — We Rate Sharks (@WeRateSharks) July 26, 2017

The goblin shark is a rare deep sea shark w/a snout covered in sensory organs that sense electrical impulses given off by prey #sharkweek pic.twitter.com/ARgQETDp4E — Scripps Oceanography (@Scripps_Ocean) July 25, 2017

