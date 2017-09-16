Netflix ‘Narcos’ Location Scout Killed In Mexico

As the cast and crew are looking for places to shoot season 4 of “Narcos”, a location scout was shot and killed in the Mexican state of Hidalgo.

According to Fox News, Carlos Munoz Portal and his car were found with bullets on both him and the car.

“We are aware of the passing of Carlos Munoz Portal, a well-respected location scout, and send our condolences to his family,” Netflix saying in a statement. “The facts surrounding his death are still unknown as authorities continue to investigate.”

En parajes #Edomex, Carlos Muñoz Portal (37), buscaba locaciones para serie @NarcosNetflix . Fue encontrado muerto, por balas, en automóvil pic.twitter.com/Dbn6brJp1w — Julio Astillero (@julioastillero) September 16, 2017

Translation of Tweet: In the State of Mexico, Carlos Munoz Portal, was looking for locations to shoot “Narcos”. He was found dead with bullets around the car.

Munoz Portal worked with numerous films in both Mexico and the U.S., including Sicario, Spectre, Fast & Furious & Apocalypto.

As of right now, the production team is not sure if they will continue to shoot in Mexico or would move to Colombia to start season 4.

Prayers to Munoz Portal and his family! RIP

-Marco A. Salinas