Facebook Now Has a ‘Snooze’ Button to Temporarily Hide Annoying People in Your Feed

Filed Under: facebook, Facebook Update, Snooze, social media, technology, update
(Photo credit LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images)

We see these people all the time on Facebook. Whether it’s the annoying guy who won’t stop posting pictures of his car or the friend who loves sharing every single second of their vacation on Facebook. Luckily for all of us, Facebook has released a new feature that might make scrolling through your feed a little less annoying next time.

Introducing Facebook’s “Snooze” feature. Essentially, it’s a snooze button that allows users to temporarily unfollow individuals, pages, and groups for designated periods of time such as 24 hours, a week, or even 30 days.

We can already hear sighs of relief everywhere. The feature is currently being tested with a small number of users and can be found by clicking the top right of any post where you’d normally just unfollow.

According to an interview with TechCrunch, a Facebook spokesperson released in a statement, “We’re testing new ways to give people control over their News Feeds so they can stay connected with the stories they find most relevant.”

It also seems the majority of the internet is in favor for a feature like this.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live