Facebook Now Has a ‘Snooze’ Button to Temporarily Hide Annoying People in Your Feed

We see these people all the time on Facebook. Whether it’s the annoying guy who won’t stop posting pictures of his car or the friend who loves sharing every single second of their vacation on Facebook. Luckily for all of us, Facebook has released a new feature that might make scrolling through your feed a little less annoying next time.

Introducing Facebook’s “Snooze” feature. Essentially, it’s a snooze button that allows users to temporarily unfollow individuals, pages, and groups for designated periods of time such as 24 hours, a week, or even 30 days.

We can already hear sighs of relief everywhere. The feature is currently being tested with a small number of users and can be found by clicking the top right of any post where you’d normally just unfollow.

According to an interview with TechCrunch, a Facebook spokesperson released in a statement, “We’re testing new ways to give people control over their News Feeds so they can stay connected with the stories they find most relevant.”

It also seems the majority of the internet is in favor for a feature like this.

How many of you started using #SNOOZE option on #FB ? Sometimes, you just gotta put some posts & people to sleep #Facebook #socialmedia pic.twitter.com/QLpFC694ZT — Content Tech (@TechContentTech) September 16, 2017

facebook is a trip ha ha..so you can put people on snooze now for 24hrs, 7 days or 30 days ha ha i'm week about that — Sekou Imani (@6stringluva) August 18, 2017

Oya you can snooze peoples posts on Facebook now That’s gonna come in handy. — Matthew Francis (@themafro) August 15, 2017