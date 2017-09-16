Bono To Receive Leadership Award from The George W. Bush Presidential Center

The George W. Bush Presidential Center announced Friday that U2 front man Bono will receive the first George W. Bush Medal of Distinguished Leadership for his humanitarian work in Africa.

According to the Dallas Morning News ex president George W. Bush will present the award to Bono here in Dallas, next April at the center’s inaugural Forum on Leadership. Bush said in a statement “Bono’s passion for ending poverty and disease is the real deal. He uses his celebrity not for personal gain, but to improve and save lives, I am thankful for his big heart and for his leadership, and I am proud that he will be the first recipient of the Medal for Distinguished Leadership.” The award is part of a multi-day forum that the former president Bush will hold annually to recognize exemplary leadership and engage experts in panel discussions on global issues.