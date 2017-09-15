Tom Hanks Teases The Return Of “David S. Pumpkins”

Last fall, the world became obsessed with Tom Hanks’ Saturday Night Live character “David S. Pumpkins.”

The character was part of a sketch parodying “haunted elevator” rides at theme parks, with one of the floors containing the mysterious David S. Pumpkins. The couple riding the elevator, played by Beck Bennet and Kate McKinnon, try to figure out exactly who David S. Pumpkins is, and why he is on the elevator.

It was quirky, incredibly hilarious, and soon became a national obsession.

With the new season premiere of SNL just a few weeks away, Hanks gave all of us a special little treat. He teased (and downright confirmed) the return of David S. Pumpkins, sharing a picture on Twitter of a script featuring the character, captioning it with his famous catchphrase, “Any questions?.”

Hanks scored an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance.

The 43rd season of Sautrday Night Live premieres September 30.

Via EW