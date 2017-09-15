Steve Irwins Son is Now an Award Winning Photographer

Dad would be proud.
Robert Irwin may be behind the camera but he’s still getting up close and personal with all kinds of animals, just like dad. Robert is the son of the late crocodile hunter Steve Irwin. Roberts work has been seen in magazines all over the world and even in a few art galleries in Australia. Rob’s even won a few photography awards as well as appeared in a few episodes of the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and he’s only 13. His photos can be found on Instagram and they’re pretty breathtaking. Check out some of his work below.