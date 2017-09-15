Steve Irwins Son is Now an Award Winning Photographer

Filed Under: Photography, Robert Irwin
(Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Dad would be proud.

Robert Irwin may be behind the camera but he’s still getting up close and personal with all kinds of animals, just like dad. Robert is the son of the late crocodile hunter Steve Irwin. Roberts work has been seen in magazines all over the world and even in a few art galleries in Australia. Rob’s even won a few photography awards as well as appeared in a few episodes of the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and he’s only 13. His photos can be found on Instagram and they’re pretty breathtaking. Check out some of his work below.

Egrets are one of the most accurate and efficient predators and this bird caught an anole lizard in Florida! 🦎 #birdphotography

A post shared by Robert Irwin (@robertirwinphotography) on

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live