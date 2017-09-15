Sorry, The Pic Of Donald Trump Rescuing 2 Cats In The Aftermath Of Hurricane Harvey Is Fake

Filed Under: cats, Donald Trump, fake, flooding, Hurricane Harvey, Picture, president, saving
(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

We have yet another fake photo that has surfaced from the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. You may have seen a photograph floating around of the President of the Untied States carrying two scared cats through the flood waters of Houston.

Just like the video of the the shark swimming down a Houston highway, the cat pic is a fake. While Trump hasn’t made any claims this pic is real, there have been multiple fanpages sharing the image .

Just looking at the pic, it’s pretty obvious that it’s a photoshop. That’s clearly NOT Trump’s body. And honestly, have we ever seen the man in a pair of jeans?

The real photo actually comes from 2008, during a flood evacuation in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The man in the original picture is Brandon Smith, who was saving his cats Fry and Bender. You can check out the real pic HERE.

Sorry. Would have been awesome though if it was real.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live