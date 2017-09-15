Rick And Morty’s “Terryfolds” is Now No. 33 On Billboards Hot Rock Songs

Talk about a shwifty song right?

During Rick and Mortys season 3 episode 6 the two start listening to a random song on that plays on Ricks radio “Terryfold” The song can also be heard as the end credits start rolling. Series co-creator Justin Roiland collaborated with Seattle duo Chaos Chaos on the track and is now one of Billboards top songs. According to Uproxx the song has garnered 1.1 million US streams, and has sold more than a thousand downloads for the week ending on September 7. There’s even a radio edit that’s been playing on a few stations. Roiland even joked on Twitter about getting the song to the top of the charts. Check out song below, be weary NSFW.