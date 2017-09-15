Office Worker Memorializes A Dead Roach That’s Been In The Stairwell For A Year

Filed Under: anniversary, death, memorial, One Year, Roach, Stairwell
(Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images)

Ahhhh, the stairwell. It’s a forgotten place where all sorts of interesting things collect throughout the years. In fact, our own stairwell here at KLUV has been home to many interesting things…a 3 month old potato chip, a smashed week old McDonald’s biscuit sandwich, and occasionally we will find some random item of clothing.

Needless to say, stairwells aren’t really a priority when it comes to cleaning. So why not have some fun with the stuff you find!

In this case, we have an employee who memorialized a dead cockroach. Apparently, it’s lifeless body has been laying in that stairwell for a year.

The stairwell at my office doesn’t get cleaned often. from pics

His poor roach family, they can’t get closure until the body is gone. RIP sir. You will not be missed.

