Mark Wahlberg And 7 Other Celebrities You Didn’t Know Had A Third Nipple

By JT
Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

According to Hollywood Life, there are a bunch of celebrities that have/had an extra nipple.  Who knew?

Check out the list of celebrities (and their nipplecentric details) below.

paras griffin getty images Mark Wahlberg And 7 Other Celebrities You Didnt Know Had A Third Nipple

Photo Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Bill Paxton: the late great actor and director let the news of his third nipple break during an interview.  He said, “It’s about time I got it off my chest!”

michael loccisano getty images Mark Wahlberg And 7 Other Celebrities You Didnt Know Had A Third Nipple

Photo Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood: yes, the country and American Idol alumni had a third nipple (she even chatted about it during her AI tryouts!).  She says it looked like a mole, and decided to get it removed because she was self-conscious about it (understood!).

lisa maree williams getty images Mark Wahlberg And 7 Other Celebrities You Didnt Know Had A Third Nipple

Photo Credit: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Mark Wahlberg: he refers to his third nipple as the size of an infant nipple!

pascal le segretain getty images Mark Wahlberg And 7 Other Celebrities You Didnt Know Had A Third Nipple

Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Tilda Swinton: she’s quite proud of her third nipple, and even calls it her, “witch’s mark”!

christopher polk getty images Mark Wahlberg And 7 Other Celebrities You Didnt Know Had A Third Nipple

Photo Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Zac Efron: even though a representative of Zac’s denied it, a dermatologist by the name of Sandra Lee said there were two extra spots/nipples underneath Zac’s chest.

christopher polk getty images 2 Mark Wahlberg And 7 Other Celebrities You Didnt Know Had A Third Nipple

Photo Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Harry Styles: Harry (formerly of One Direction) is the proud owner of four nipples!  He jokes that he doesn’t look like a cow: the other ones are a bit smaller…and that he must have been a twin, and they left their nipples behind!

anthony harvey getty images Mark Wahlberg And 7 Other Celebrities You Didnt Know Had A Third Nipple

Photo Credit: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Lily Allen: out of almost anyone in this elite group, singer/songwriter/actress Lily is the most vocal about her third nipple (on the side of her left breast).  She’s even lifted her shirt to show it to reporters!

jason kempin getty images Mark Wahlberg And 7 Other Celebrities You Didnt Know Had A Third Nipple

Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Joana Krupa: the supermodel’s doctor says it’s an actual third nipple, but she believes it looks like a mole.

Source: Hollywood Life

