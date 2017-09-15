Mark Wahlberg And 7 Other Celebrities You Didn’t Know Had A Third Nipple

According to Hollywood Life, there are a bunch of celebrities that have/had an extra nipple. Who knew?

Check out the list of celebrities (and their nipplecentric details) below.

Bill Paxton: the late great actor and director let the news of his third nipple break during an interview. He said, “It’s about time I got it off my chest!”

Carrie Underwood: yes, the country and American Idol alumni had a third nipple (she even chatted about it during her AI tryouts!). She says it looked like a mole, and decided to get it removed because she was self-conscious about it (understood!).

Mark Wahlberg: he refers to his third nipple as the size of an infant nipple!

Tilda Swinton: she’s quite proud of her third nipple, and even calls it her, “witch’s mark”!

Zac Efron: even though a representative of Zac’s denied it, a dermatologist by the name of Sandra Lee said there were two extra spots/nipples underneath Zac’s chest.

Harry Styles: Harry (formerly of One Direction) is the proud owner of four nipples! He jokes that he doesn’t look like a cow: the other ones are a bit smaller…and that he must have been a twin, and they left their nipples behind!

Lily Allen: out of almost anyone in this elite group, singer/songwriter/actress Lily is the most vocal about her third nipple (on the side of her left breast). She’s even lifted her shirt to show it to reporters!

Joana Krupa: the supermodel’s doctor says it’s an actual third nipple, but she believes it looks like a mole.

Source: Hollywood Life

