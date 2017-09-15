Jack’s Nine @ 9, National Wives Day

Friday, September 15
Sunday is National Wives Day. There are thousands of hits about love, loss, and happiness, so here’s our twist: We’ve got the top nine songs with positive and encouragins messages, written for and performed for the special women in our lives (sorry Sting, no depressing stuff).
Here are nine songs featuring men serenading women!
Rick Astley-Never Gonna Give You Up
Bryan Adams-Heaven
Johnny Cash-I Walk The Line
Hall & Oates You Make My Dreams Come True
Jason Mraz-I’m Yours
The Cult-She Sells Sanctuary
REO Speedwagon-Keep On Loving You
K-Ci & JoJo-All My Life
Michael Bolton-When A Man Loves A Woman