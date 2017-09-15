Jack’s Nine @ 9, National Wives Day

Friday, September 15

Sunday is National Wives Day.  There are thousands of hits about love, loss, and happiness, so here’s our twist:  We’ve got the top nine songs with positive and encouragins messages, written for and performed for the special women in our lives (sorry Sting, no depressing stuff).

Here are nine songs featuring men serenading women!

Rick Astley-Never Gonna Give You Up

Bryan Adams-Heaven

Johnny Cash-I Walk The Line

Hall & Oates You Make My Dreams Come True

Jason Mraz-I’m Yours

The Cult-She Sells Sanctuary

REO Speedwagon-Keep On Loving You

K-Ci & JoJo-All My Life

Michael Bolton-When A Man Loves A Woman

