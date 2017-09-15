Why You Don’t Put Poster Paint On Your Face: Even If The Label Says It Washes Off

By JT
Photo Credit: Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

@LeleTill took to Twitter recently and demonstrated why you shouldn’t put poster paint on your face.

As you’ll see below, she put pink glitter poster paint on her mug: and the results weren’t pretty.  The reactions, though…priceless.  Her tweet has been retweeted over 100,000 times, and liked over 300,000 times.

My 2-cents, @LeleTill: what the heck were you thinking?  I seriously doubt your idea of a lawsuit will fly.

And the priceless reactions.

