Why You Don’t Put Poster Paint On Your Face: Even If The Label Says It Washes Off

@LeleTill took to Twitter recently and demonstrated why you shouldn’t put poster paint on your face.

As you’ll see below, she put pink glitter poster paint on her mug: and the results weren’t pretty. The reactions, though…priceless. Her tweet has been retweeted over 100,000 times, and liked over 300,000 times.

My 2-cents, @LeleTill: what the heck were you thinking? I seriously doubt your idea of a lawsuit will fly.

See you in court Palmer Paint Products pic.twitter.com/0mxXgGCQcn — leah (@LeleTill) September 13, 2017

And the priceless reactions.

I knew @LeleTill before she stained her face and got famous — emma mayhan (@emmam222) September 14, 2017

She was going for that Pepto Bismol™ lewk — belela throne (@brujaja_) September 14, 2017

If I tried to do this my entire face would be one, giant, pimple — Olivia Lake (@olivia_lake02) September 14, 2017

No where did it say it was face paint 😂 it's probably means it'll eventually wash off your hands 😂 — kota (@dakotajt10) September 14, 2017

as if the aliens don't have enough to be confused about with us https://t.co/2E9hizAeWZ — Molly💖💜💙 (@SerendipMe) September 14, 2017

Live footage of you sitting in court…… pic.twitter.com/mhb1bOFHzp — Glo Frazier (@Im__Terrance) September 14, 2017

This definitely says "Poster Paint." 😂😂 — emmi (@emillyllauren) September 14, 2017

Source: Twitter

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.