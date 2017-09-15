Check Out The $2000 Calvin Klein Sweater That’s Completely See-Through

By JT
Filed Under: Calvin Klein, See-Through Sweater, sweater, yahoo
Photo Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

We’ve certainly seen some interesting fashion ventures throughout the years.

Don’t remember?  How about male rompers, McDonalds garb, or when Von Dutch trucker hats tried to make a comeback?

Here’s another one, and it’s obscenely expensive.

Legendary fashion designer Calvin Klein just introduced the world to what will soon be his infamous See-Through Sweater.  I’m not kidding here: check it out below.

View post on imgur.com

The sweaters are made of a combination of textiles (75% polyamide and 25% elastane if you really want to know) that achieve the see-through look, and the arms are made of 100% wool.  The sweater is being sold for around $1,650: and, believe it or not, it’s currently sold out.

Source: Yahoo!

Follow Jack on FacebookTwitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live