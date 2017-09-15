Check Out The $2000 Calvin Klein Sweater That’s Completely See-Through

We’ve certainly seen some interesting fashion ventures throughout the years.

Don’t remember? How about male rompers, McDonalds garb, or when Von Dutch trucker hats tried to make a comeback?

Here’s another one, and it’s obscenely expensive.

Legendary fashion designer Calvin Klein just introduced the world to what will soon be his infamous See-Through Sweater. I’m not kidding here: check it out below.

The sweaters are made of a combination of textiles (75% polyamide and 25% elastane if you really want to know) that achieve the see-through look, and the arms are made of 100% wool. The sweater is being sold for around $1,650: and, believe it or not, it’s currently sold out.

Source: Yahoo!

