‘Cash Me Outside’ Danielle Bregoli Signs Record Deal with Atlantic Records

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Danielle Bregoli, the infamous “cash me outside” girl from Dr. Phil, just signed a record deal with Atlantic Records joining the ranks of those like Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran.

Sources have reported that Bregoli caught the attention of the record execs after her single “These Heaux” generated a large amount of unexpected success.  The music video already has 21 million views and Bregoli is the youngest female rapper to chart on the Hot 100 at #77.

The deal will include multiple albums that could be worth millions.  Bregoli signed the contract under her rap name, “Bhad Bhabie.”

-source via TMZ.com

