Two Different Women Give Birth In Same Burger King Parking Lot Just One Day Apart

Two women who have never met, and probably have no idea the other exists, will forever be linked due to the unusual circumstances of the delivery of their babies.

The first woman was on her way to the hospital when she and her husband were caught behind a massive car accident. When she began experiencing contractions, they were forced to pull into the parking lot of a nearby Burger King restaurant. Denville Police and the fire department arrived at the scene, and assisted the mother as she gave birth. The pair were looked after, and transferred to a nearby hospital, both happy and healthy.

Our @denvillepd officers and Denville Fire members delivered a baby in the Burger King Parking lot this evening. Great Job! pic.twitter.com/v0IgFbI6Fc — Denville Police (@denvillepd) September 9, 2017

The very next day, another woman was on route to the hospital, when she also began experiencing contractions. She and her husband also pulled into that very same Burger King parking lot, where they called the Denville police and fire department for assistance. Volunteer firefighter Rich Yobs told CBS News, “We look at our pagers and go: ‘This is a joke. This can’t be — two nights in a row, the same exact thing.’ Sure enough, we get down there and it is. And I mean, that one came even quicker.”

The expectant mother was already giving birth by the time help arrived, but once again, another healthy baby was born in that same Burger King parking lot, after which mother and baby were sent to the hospital. Firefighter-EMT Shannon Covert told CBS News, “One of the nurses actually asked me, she said, ‘Where was he born?’ and I said, ‘Burger King,’ and she goes, ‘Let me see the little whopper! So that’s probably going to be the kid’s nickname forever!”

Watch @News12NJ tonight for coverage of our officers assisting in the birth of 2 babies in 25 hours in the Burger King Parking lot. pic.twitter.com/psntWqcL4t — Denville Police (@denvillepd) September 12, 2017

When asked how the officers felt about helping two different delivers within a day of each other at the same Burger King parking lot, police Captain Keith Partin said, “I don’t want to speak for the first aid squad who played a large part in the first birth, but the police officers are quite simply just happy that they could be of assistance to both of the families.”

Via Fox News