Texas Among the First 10 Potential Hyperloop Routes to Happen

Looks like Texans could be some of the first people in the world to travel insanely fast at 700 mph by Hyperloop. A proposal between engineering firm AECOM and public agencies in Texas is one of the ten winners of the Hyperloop One Global Challenge, a competition set by the company to find the best travel routes for the transportation system, and rightfully so! In the proposal, AECOM gathered enough research to estimate that a trip from Houston to San Antonio could be made in 21 minutes whereas getting to Austin would be just another 8 minutes. Houston to Dallas would take approximately 48 minutes. That’s insanely fast for any Texan that knows to and from each city can be a pain sometimes.

There would also be a freight component of the system to ferry goods from Laredo to the Port of Houston. Other winning proposals included were teams from Colorado, Florida and in other countries Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom and India.

Co-founder of Hyperloop One, Josh Giegel said in a statement, “We’re encouraged by these compelling projects that aim to increase passenger mobility, connect urban centers, reimagine trade and cargo and enhance quality of life.”

Hyperloop One is planning to bring the 10 teams behind the winning proposals together with government and industry businesses at a summit early next year. Hyperloop One optimistically hopes to have the routes up and running by 2021.

The future is here!