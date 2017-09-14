LHS Dog of The Week: It’s Jelly!!!!!

Photo Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

Jelly is a 2 year old, spayed, female, red, Doxie/Chi mix and she weighs 14 lbs.

She was rescued from a rural shelter with her three adorable puppies, Glaze, Icing, and Honey.

Her puppies have all found forever homes and now it is mom’s turn, she was a sweet and caring mom, and she would like to turn these loving traits towards a family of her very own.

Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

Jelly is active and playful, very smart, and she loves to snuggle with her toys and foster mom.  She is looking for a home where she can be part of a loving family after raising her own.

Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

Jelly is spayed, UTD on all vaccinations, micro chipped, and HW negative. If you are looking to add some adorableness to your family and can provide a forever home, please complete an application on our website and her foster mom will be in touch.

Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

Logo Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

