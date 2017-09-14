Jolt Cola Is Making A Comeback

Following the trend of bringing back the 80’s one iconic product at a time, Jolt Cola is making its big comeback. The crazy old school soda boasted having “all of the sugar and twice the caffeine.” Jolt was the first energy soda released in the US.

All right, everyone form a nice, orderly line…⚡️ #relaunch #allthesugar #twicethecaffeine A post shared by Jolt Cola (@realjoltcola) on Sep 6, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

In a statement the new spokeswoman for Jolt said, “Helping guide Jolt Cola’s resurgence in America is an exciting and challenging opportunity. This much-beloved brand embraces its market position as America’s first carbonated energy cola. Connecting Jolt to a whole new generation of energy drink consumers will be exhilarating.”

Jolt will officially launch on September 21st and will only be available for purchase exclusively at Dollar General stores.

Via UPROXX