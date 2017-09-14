Jolt Cola Is Making A Comeback

Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, 80's, Caffiene, Come Back, Jolt Cola, Relaunch, revival, Sugar
Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Following the trend of bringing back the 80’s one iconic product at a time, Jolt Cola is making its big comeback. The crazy old school soda boasted having “all of the sugar and twice the caffeine.”  Jolt was the first energy soda released in the US.

All right, everyone form a nice, orderly line…⚡️ #relaunch #allthesugar #twicethecaffeine

A post shared by Jolt Cola (@realjoltcola) on

In a statement the new spokeswoman for Jolt said, “Helping guide Jolt Cola’s resurgence in America is an exciting and challenging opportunity. This much-beloved brand embraces its market position as America’s first carbonated energy cola. Connecting Jolt to a whole new generation of energy drink consumers will be exhilarating.”

Jolt will officially launch on September 21st and will only be available for purchase exclusively at Dollar General stores.

Via UPROXX

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live