Jack’s Nine @ 9, September 14, 1989

Thursday, September 14
The year was 1989, and on this day, Tears for Fears was on the chart with their second highest charting song ever! Hint: It’s not what you’re thinking. Plus, Warrant was WAY more popular than anyone wants to admit, AND this is the first time we’ve ever played Hangin’ Tough (I know, I’m ashamed too).
The B-52’s-Love Shack
The Cure-Lovesong
Warrant-Heaven
Roxette-Listen To Your Heart
Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers-Runnin’ Down
Richard Marx-Right Here Waiting
Tears For Fears-Sowing The Seeds Of Love
Cher-If I Could Turn Back Time
New Kids On The Block-Hangin’ Tough