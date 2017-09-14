Jack’s Nine @ 9, September 14, 1989

Thursday, September 14

The year was 1989, and on this day, Tears for Fears was on the chart with their second highest charting song ever! Hint: It’s not what you’re thinking. Plus, Warrant was WAY more popular than anyone wants to admit, AND this is the first time we’ve ever played Hangin’ Tough (I know, I’m ashamed too).

The B-52’s-Love Shack

The Cure-Lovesong

Warrant-Heaven

Roxette-Listen To Your Heart

Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers-Runnin’ Down

Richard Marx-Right Here Waiting

Tears For Fears-Sowing The Seeds Of Love

Cher-If I Could Turn Back Time

New Kids On The Block-Hangin’ Tough