Fergie And Josh Duhamel Separate After 8 Years

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Tom Ford

Fergie and her husband Josh Duhamel have announced they are separating after 8 years of marriage. The two released a public statement claiming that, “With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

Fergie and Duhamel first started seeing each other when she appeared on his show, “Las Vegas.” They ended up dating for 5 years before getting married.

The couple has one 4-year-old child, Axl.

Via TMZ 

