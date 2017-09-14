Elon Musk Posts Space X Explosion Blooper Reel

Elon Musk proved that he has a healthy sense of humor when he posted a blooper reel of all the failed Space X launches. Getting to space is no easy task and we often don’t think about how many utter failures agencies like NASA must have had before they got it right.

Well, now you can see first hand how hard it really is to get a rocket into space. This hilarious blooper reel is nonstop failed launches and landing, almost always resulting in some pretty large explosions.

Space X isn’t all explosions though. They’ve managed to land a total of 16 Falcon 9 first stage orbital boosters, and its been a while since they’ve had one of these, as they call it in the industry, ‘rapid unscheduled disassembly events.’

Via Barstool Sport