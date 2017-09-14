El Fenix’s Flagship Restaurant Is Celebrating Its 99th Birthday by Selling 99-Cent Enchilada Plates

El Fenix near downtown Dallas is celebrating its 99th birthday today with 99-cent enchilada plates. How fitting! Last year the restaurant included the same deal but for a cent more. And the year before that, enchilada plates were two more cents than that. See how El Fenix is keeping up with the theme?

So what’s included in the cheese enchilada plate deal? The plate comes with two cheese enchiladas topped of course with chile con carne and rice and beans on the side. That sure is a savory deal for just 99 cents! The deal is only good for dine-in customers though, so keep that in mind. The deal will take place at the flagship El Fenix, at 1601 McKinney Ave., across the street from the Perot Museum of Nature and Science. Don’t be surprised if you see a line. That deal is hard to pass up! This El Fenix location will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. today.

For all other El Fenix locations or even visiting on another date this month, all 22 EL Fenix restaurants are selling the same cheese enchilada plate for $2.99 and will run Sept. 15 through 24. Just bring this coupon here.

And if you’re wondering whether these deals are worth it or not, a regular enchilada plate is $8.79.