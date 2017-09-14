Drunk Tourist Is Thought To Be The First Person To Successfully Swim Across Hoover Dam

Arron Hughes, a 28-year-old forklift driver from north Wales has just made American history, unfortunately he may not remember a ton, and his wallet is just a little bit lighter.

It is thought, at this moment, that Arron is the first person EVER to successfully swim across the Hoover Dam and make it to the other side alive. The water was a cool 40 degrees, though according to Arron, the stunt was alcohol-fueled, and the culmination of a 37 hour party in Las Vegas with his buddies.

Hughes told The Daily Post, “It was around 45-40 degrees outside and we were on a stag do in Vegas. You go to Vegas to have fun, don’t you? We made The Hangover look tame. We were all just standing there, and I thought, f*** it! I’m going for a swim.”

His friends cheered him on as Hughes swam across the Colorado River, completing the task in around 30 minutes. For his efforts, however, he was arrested after emerging from the other side, and was subsequently fined $330 for “jumping, diving, swimming from dam’s spillways or other structures.”

While it seems like an awesome stunt, some 275 people have reportedly died at the site over the last ten years, so we would not recommend this.

