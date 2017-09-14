Convenient Store in Denton Doubles as a Small Music Venue.

If you want to listen to some live music while picking up some grocery’s and beer this is the place for you.

If you’ve been to Denton lately you may noticed there aren’t as many music venues anymore. Shakeel Merchant, owner of The Midway Craft House wants to change that. The Midway Craft House is a local convenient store in Denton Texas that doubles as a small music venue. Back in 2016 Midway Craft House started hosting small acts to preform right in the middle of the aisle and they’re still going strong. Merchant tells Guide Live “Frye Street was the place to be, but over the years it dwindled and there were bands that needed a launch pad.” Merchant’s even admitted to headbanging at one the punk rock shows that came through. Local artist César Velasco of the band Thin Skin says “People are trying to shop, sometimes there’s a band between them and what they want. They either get freaked out or they go for it.” Concerts are free and open to all ages.