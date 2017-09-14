Adam Levine And Wife, Behati Prinsloo, Are Pregnant With Second Child!

Adam Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, are expecting baby number two!

Prinsloo posted a photo on her Instagram showing off her growing baby bump, with the caption “ROUND 2….”

A source told People, “Adam and Behati are so happy to be adding another baby to their family. They’re amazing parents and their loved ones are thrilled for them.” Just last month, Prinsloo revealed the most surprising aspect about becoming a mother saying, “I think the fact that you could love a person more than you ever thought. I love Adam, and when you get married and you fall in love with someone, you think that there’s no greater love than that love. And then you have a baby, and it’s just next-level love.”

The couple have been married since 2014.

Via People

