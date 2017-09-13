YouTube Parents Sentenced To Five Years Probation After Prank On Kids Ruled Child Neglect

The parents behind the DaddyOFive YouTube channel have been sentenced to five years probation for child neglect after a prank they pulled on their children went infamously viral.

Four months ago, Mike and Heather Martin lost custody of their children after a court deemed the “prank” they pulled resulted in two of their children suffering from “mental injury.”

WARNING! The prank below contains NSFW language and is incredibly disturbing. Please proceed with caution!

The courts forbade the Martins from contacting the kids, Cody and Emma in any way, along with prohibiting them from posting any videos of the kids online unless otherwise given specific approval from a judge.

In court, the Martins entered an Alford pleas, meaning they did not necessarily admit what they did was legally wrong, but they did agree the state had enough evidence to prove guilt if they went forward. Their lawyer, Stephen Tully, said they are “fully satisfied” with the deal, as they did not want to put their kids through a trial. He also added, “We’re in a new era with social media. They have to learn the things that are appropriate and not appropriate, particularly with children.”

