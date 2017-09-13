Win $1,000 And 1,000 Taquitos Through Whataburger’s New Snapchat Contest

Whataburger loves contests, and we love that they love contests! It just means we have that many more opportunities for FREE Whataburger!

Their latest venture dives into the world of Snapchat, where this contest, they proclaim, will make “Taquito dreams come true.”

The contest is pretty easy. The rules are as follows:

Head to Snapchat and follow @WhataburgerLife for the latest Whataburger news, menu items and entertainment. Snap @WhataburgerLife to let Whataburger know what you would do with 1,000 free taquitos and which charity you would donate $1,000 to support.

That’s it y’all.

Follow Whataburger on Snapchat, and let them know what you would do with all those taquitos. If you’re a passionate taquito enthusiast, that video should be no problem!

Pam Cox, Whataburger’s Vice President of Corporate Communications, said, “We have fun interacting with our customers on social media, especially on Snapchat. We wanted to provide our Snapchat followers a way to show off their creativity, make a positive impact and have a little fun with our fan-favorite Taquitos along the way.”

The winner will be announced September 20.

Via My San Antonio

