Texas Attorney General Files Hurricane Harvey Price Gouging Suit Against DFW Gas Station Owner

CBS 11 reports Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed (3) Hurricane Harvey related price gouging lawsuits.

One of these suits is against Bains Brothers, which has (6) Texaco station in the DFW area (Dallas, Richardson and Arlington)

Two of their locations allegedly charged $6.99 per gallon on August 31, with signs displaying prices between $3 and $4 per gallon.

If found guilty, Bains Brothers will face $20,000 fines for each violation.

If you were price gouged due to Hurricane Harvey, call the CONSUMER PROTECTION HOTLINE – 800.621.0508.