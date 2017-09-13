Texas Attorney General Files Hurricane Harvey Price Gouging Suit Against DFW Gas Station Owner

Filed Under: Bains Brothers, Consumer Protection Hotline, Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Harvey Price Gouging, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
(Photo by Gabriella Demczuk/Getty Images)

CBS 11 reports Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed (3) Hurricane Harvey related price gouging lawsuits.

One of these suits is against Bains Brothers, which has (6) Texaco station in the DFW area (Dallas, Richardson and Arlington)

Two of their locations allegedly charged $6.99 per gallon on August 31, with signs displaying prices between $3 and $4 per gallon.

If found guilty, Bains Brothers will face $20,000 fines for each violation.

If you were price gouged due to Hurricane Harvey, call the CONSUMER PROTECTION HOTLINE – 800.621.0508.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live