Target is Launching a Collection with Chip and Joanna Gaines and We Can’t Wait

Looks like Target will be making all of our dreams come true just in time for the holidays. The major retailer recently announced it will be launching a collection with none other than your favorites Chip and Joanna Gaines. The collection, called Hearth and Hand with Magnolia, will be available November 5 just in time for those starting holiday shopping. This exclusive home and lifestyle brand in partnership with the Fixer Upper stars will be hitting all stores and expected to last for seasons to come.

According to Target’s corporate blog, Hearth and Hand with Magnolia will be an extensive collection consisting of over 300 table, home decor, and gift selections. The really great part about this is that most items won’t cost over $30. Prices will range from $.99 to $129.99. The affordability for many families will be a huge plus.

Target’s executive vice president, Mark Tritton, mentioned in a statement, “Partnering with Chip and Joanna to create a modern farmhouse collection available only at Target allows us to offer an aesthetic we know our guests will love, and the quality and affordable prices can’t be beat.”

Joanna Gaines herself has also released a statement on the collection noting, “We’ve always dreamed of working with a retailer to create a collection that could reach more people at a more affordable price point.”

While there are no images of the collection just yet, we can hardly wait for November 5 to get here!