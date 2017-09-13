State Fair of Texas Announces Official Concert Lineup with New Additions

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The State of Texas has announced it’s official concert lineup at the Chevrolet Stage with a few new additions as well. The State Fair of Texas prides itself on the concert series that’s completely free with the price of admission! The concerts will take place over a span of the 24 days while the fair is operating, totaling to 75 different headliners. One of the nice things about the fair’s concert series is also the different headliners and musicians performing from all over.  From country to Tejano, rock to hip-hop, and a little in-between, it’s a mix for everyone.

Here are the confirmed headliners that will hit the Chevrolet Main Stage this year

Friday, Sept. 29 MAREN MORRIS 8:30pm
Saturday, Sept. 30 Donovan Keith & the Funky Feat. 1:00pm & 3:30pm
Black Rhino Sound Productions 5:30pm & 7:20pm
  FLO RIDA with Macy Kate 8:30pm
Sunday, Oct. 1 Obzesion 1:00pm & 3:30pm
LA MAFIA 5:30pm
Monday, Oct. 2 Tyler Kinchen and The Right Pieces 4:00pm, 5:45pm & 8:30pm
Tuesday, Oct. 3 Jake Dexter & The Main Street Sound 4:00pm, 5:45pm & 8:30pm
Wednesday, Oct. 4 Abbi Walker 4:00pm, 5:45pm & 8:30pm
Thursday, Oct. 5 A Night of Gospel and Inspiration 5:30pm & 8:30pm
ISRAEL HOUGHTON & NEW BREED 8:45pm
Friday, Oct. 6 THE PETERSON BROTHERS 5:30pm & 8:30pm
Saturday, Oct. 7 Black Rhino Sound Productions 12:00pm & 3:00pm
RO JAMES 2:00pm
Authentic Soundz 6:00pm & 8:30pm
Sunday, Oct. 8 Trevor Douglas 12:00pm & 1:00pm
THE SPAZMATICS 2:00pm & 4:00pm
WILSON PHILLIPS 5:30pm
Monday, Oct. 9 TEMECULA ROAD 4:00pm
Monday, Oct. 9 DAYA 5:30pm
Tuesday, Oct. 10 TRISTAN MCINTOSH 11:30am, 5:45pm & 8:30
Wednesday Oct. 11 Wesley Pruitt 4:00pm, 5:45pm & 8:30pm
Thursday, Oct. 12 Brave Combo 4:00pm, 5:45pm & 8:30pm
Friday, Oct. 13 PROPHETS & OUTLAWS 5:30pm & 8:30pm
Saturday, Oct. 14 Rob Roy Parnell 12:00pm, 1:30pm & 3:00pm
The Powell Brothers 5:30pm & 7:20pm
PAT GREEN 8:30pm
Sunday, Oct. 15 Rathmore 12:00pm & 2:30pm
THE CHARLIE DANIELS BAND 5:30pm
Monday, Oct. 16 No Rehearsal 4:00pm, 5:45pm & 8:30pm
Tuesday, Oct. 17 Texas Music Project 5:45pm & 8:30pm
Wednesday, Oct. 18 Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Bluegrass Band 4:00pm, 5:45pm & 8:30pm
Thursday Oct. 19 Ron Lawrence and Sazerac Jazz 4:00pm, 5:45pm & 8:30pm
Friday, Oct. 20 Kaylee Rutland 5:30pm
WATERLOO REVIVAL 8:30pm
Saturday, Oct.21 Trevor Douglas 1:00pm & 2:00pm
Bonray 4:00pm, 6:00pm & 7:20pm
FOR KING AND COUNTRY 8:30pm
Sunday, Oct. 22 Jorge Moreno 12:00pm & 1:30pm
LOS TRAILEROS DEL NORTE 3:00pm

