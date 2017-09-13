Scarlet Johansson’s Divorce Finally Finalized

Scarlet Johansson is officially single after finalizing her divorce from Romain Dauriac. Johansson filed the final documents on Tuesday. The pair got married back in 2014 but Scarlet filed for divorce in March of 2017.

Scarlet and Romain also settled the custody battle for their 3-year-old daughter. Though the outcome of the dispute is sealed we do know that Scarlet filed for full custody. Romain, who reportedly wants to move back to his home country of France, fought for custody as well.

Scarlet jumped right back into the dating game after her separation form Romain. She was seen several times with Colin Jost from SNL and on a date with her Lawyer this summer.

