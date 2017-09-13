Popular Episode Of “Peppa Pig” Pulled From Air After Telling Kids “Spider’s Can’t Hurt You”

For the second time, a controversial episode of the popular children’s show Peppa Pig has been pulled from Australia’s airwaves.

Now you may be asking, “what on Earth could be controversial enough on Peppa Pig to have it pulled twice?” It’s an animated kid’s show for crying out loud.

Well the episode in question, titled “Mister Skinny Legs,” sent a message that spiders were our friends, and they not to be feared. Now especially for those living in Australia, we know that to be incredibly untrue, and inf act very dangerous to teach kids all spiders are friendly and they shouldn’t be feared.

Even though the spider in the episode does look incredibly friendly, and is shown “in the context of a show with talking animals,” Nick Jr. still decided to pull the episode after the complaint of an area mother.

We get that the spider in question is small, and doesn’t resemble an actual spider that can do any damage, sending that message to impressionable children is still not the greatest idea. Spiders can be mean, y’all!

