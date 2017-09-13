Mysterious Fanged Creature Found After Hurricane Harvey

In the wake of hurricane Harvey Preeti Desai stumbled upon a frightening creature washed up on a Texas beach. She took to Twitter, posting several picture and asking for help with identifying the sea monster. The creature was quickly identified by Dr Kenneth Tighe, a biologist and eel specialist.

Tighe believes the creature is one of three possible eels. Either a fangtooth snake-eel, garden eel or a conger eel. All three species have large fangs and live off the coast of Texas.

Okay, biology twitter, what the heck is this?? Found on a beach in Texas City, TX. #wildlifeid pic.twitter.com/9IUuuL65qh — Preeti Desai🌿 (@preetalina) September 6, 2017

The fangtooth snake-eel, or “tusky” eel, can usually be found between 30 and 90 meters in the western Atlantic.

Via BBC